Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

BRUSSELS

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 Daring-class air-defense destroyer warship, is pictured moored outside HM Naval Base Portsmouth, on the south coast of England, on March 4. AFP

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.

The Middle East is home to some of Europe's key trading partners and a number of strategic trading routes. Many Europeans live in cities such as Beirut, Dubai or Jerusalem, while large communities from countries including Türkiye, Egypt and the Gulf states have settled across Europe. Europeans weren’t consulted on this U.S.-Israeli operation but are now dealing with the fallout.

While refusing to directly join the war, Britain, France and Germany have said they would work with the United State to help stop Iran’s attacks.

The U.K. will allow U.S. forces to use British bases to attack Iran’s missiles and launch sites.

But Europe itself is not immune. Greek Cyprus, holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, had to insist that it was not involved in the conflict after a Shahed-type drone damaged a U.K. air base on the island’s southern coast over the weekend.

European allies rapidly deployed warships and anti-drone systems to Greek Cyprus following the attack.

The U.K. announced it will send helicopters with counter-drone capabilities along with the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a televised statement that the French frigate Languedoc will reach Greek Cyprus soon.

Greece has already pledged four F-16 fighter jets and two frigates, including the Psara, which is equipped with the Greek anti-drone system Centauros.

During a visit to Nicosia on March 3, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias stated, “Greece is present and will continue to be present to assist in any way in the defense of the Republic of Cyprus.”