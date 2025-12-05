German MPs approve plan to attract more military recruits

German lawmakers on Dec. 3 approved the government's plan to attract more military recruits as the country tries to boost the ranks of its armed forces in the face of rising concern about the threat posed by Russia. The plan also foresees mandatory medical checks for young men.

It stops short of reintroducing conscription, though it leaves open the possibility of compulsory service for at least a limited number should the need arise.

Parliament’s lower house, the Bundestag, approved the plan by 323 votes to 272, with one abstention. It’s a modified version of a project that Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Cabinet passed in August .

Germany has committed billions to improving its military’s equipment after years of neglect and the government has turned its attention to trying to persuade more people to join up.

It’s not alone in trying to bolster its armed forces; last week, France unveiled a program to train thousands of volunteers aged 18 and 19 starting next year. Belgium and Poland also have plans to attract more people to train or serve.

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
