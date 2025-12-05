US aims to launch 2nd phase of Gaza plan in coming weeks

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration plans to announce the shift into the second stage of its Gaza peace initiative within roughly two weeks, aiming to preserve the fragile ceasefire Washington brokered between Israel and Hamas nearly two months ago, media reports have said.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas was due to return all 48 hostages they held captive, 20 of whom were still alive. Israel is awaiting the return of the last hostage remains, as the military said on Dec. 4 that those of a Thai national had been identified after they were handed over.

This next phase centers on creating new governance and security structures to run postwar Gaza in place of Hamas.

As part of the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose which countries and individuals will take part in these arrangements, a US official told The Times of Israel, confirming a Channel 12 report.

The official said Washington is still finalizing discussions with potential participants. While the goal is to unveil phase two by year’s end, the timeline may slip, as mediators — the U.S., Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye — have not yet concluded talks with Hamas on relinquishing authority and disarming. Hamas has signaled it could hand control to a technocratic Palestinian administration but opposes foreign bodies taking charge. It also continues to reject giving up its weapons, insisting on its right to armed resistance.

Mediators are nevertheless trying to persuade Hamas to accept a gradual disarmament process, beginning with heavy weapons and later moving to lighter arms. Israel, however, demands a swift and comprehensive disarmament before pulling troops out of Gaza, creating a major sticking point.

If both Hamas and Israel accept the mediators’ terms, the U.S. intends to deploy an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in early 2026. Trump said this week that phase two would begin “pretty soon.”

Countries including Indonesia and Azerbaijan have shown willingness to contribute troops, though they are holding back amid Israel’s strong opposition to Türkiye’s participation.

A regional diplomat said potential contributors view Türkiye’s presence as a safeguard, believing Hamas would be less likely to target a force that includes troops from a country seen as a guarantor of the ceasefire.

The U.S. is still pushing Israel to accept some Turkish involvement and remains confident that several nations are prepared to join the ISF, the report sad.

Meanwhile, a committee of Palestinian technocrats without links to Hamas or Fatah would administer Gaza during the transition. Trump is expected to name 12 to 15 members — business and management specialists from Gaza or of Gazan origin.

Above them will sit an international management board led by former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair, joined by senior Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

That board will answer to a broader “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and composed of roughly a dozen world leaders, with the U.S. expecting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to take part.