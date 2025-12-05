Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

Finance and Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the country is moving into the third phase of its Medium Term Program.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul on Dec. 5, Şimşek explained that the program consists of three stages. The first phase focused on managing macroeconomic risks, establishing a rules-based market economy, controlling inflation and healing the wounds of the earthquake.

“The first phase was completed last year. The second phase is nearly finished. During this stage, inflation began to decline, we maintained fiscal discipline while addressing earthquake recovery, reduced the current account deficit, exited the FX-protected deposit scheme and achieved reserve accumulation,” he stressed.

“Starting next year, we will move into the third phase,” Şimşek said.

According to the minister, the third phase will consolidate gains, achieve single-digit inflation, permanently reduce the budget deficit to meet the Maastricht criteria and lower the current account deficit to below 1 percent of GDP.

Most importantly, he emphasized, reforms will accelerate to boost productivity and competitiveness.

Şimşek added that inflation had fallen to around 31 percent as of November. “We will likely end this year at that level, but our target for next year is to bring it below 20 percent,” he stated.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln
German factory orders rise more than expected

German factory orders rise more than expected
Sixth drilling vessel to be deployed to Black Sea: Minister

Sixth drilling vessel to be deployed to Black Sea: Minister
Health expenditure increases 90 percent last year

Health expenditure increases 90 percent last year
Defense, aviation exports climb to record high in 11 months

Defense, aviation exports climb to record high in 11 months
Geo-economic uncertainty to shape gold prices: Council

Geo-economic uncertainty to shape gold prices: Council
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿