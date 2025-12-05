Sixth drilling vessel to be deployed to Black Sea: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye now boasts the world’s fourth-largest drilling fleet, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced, with its sixth drilling vessel soon to start operations in the Black Sea.

According to a statement from the ministry, the second of two twin vessels acquired to strengthen Türkiye’s exploration and drilling capabilities has now arrived in the country.

Bayraktar emphasized that with the addition of this high-tech, next-generation vessel, Türkiye now commands a formidable fleet of six drilling and two seismic research ships.

Built in South Korea in 2024, the ship measures 228 meters in length and 42 meters in width. It is equipped with a helipad and accommodations for 200 crew members. As a seventh-generation vessel, it is capable of drilling to depths of up to 12,000 meters (39,370 feet).

Highlighting Türkiye’s new position among the world’s leading energy fleets, Bayraktar stated: “With this powerful fleet, which elevates our deep-sea exploration and production capacity to new heights, we are advancing decisively toward our goal of full energy independence. This fleet opens new horizons for our Blue Homeland and beyond.”

Currently, the Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni and Abdülhamid Han deep-sea drilling vessels are operating in the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, with Bayraktar confirming that the newly arrived sixth vessel will also join operations in the region.

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
