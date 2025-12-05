Defense, aviation exports climb to record high in 11 months

Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports surged 30 percent year-on-year in the January-November period to hit $7.4 billion, reaching a record high. 
Defense and aviation exports increased by 22 percent in November compared to the same period of the previous year to $747 million, according to Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) Secretary Haluk Görgün.
“With this momentum, our sector broke a new record, not only with the increase in November but also with its performance throughout the year. Our export figures, achieved in just 11 months, surpassed all-time annual figures,” Görgün said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He noted that, with this performance, the sector has sustained steady growth in high-value-added products, expanded export volumes and further strengthened its competitiveness in global markets.
Görgün stated that the SSB’s goal is to increase the number of exporting companies, integrate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into global supply chains and develop a sustainable and high-value-added export model.
The defense sector’s international sales have soared dramatically over the past two decades. 
Exports, which stood at just $248 million in 2002, surpassed the $1 billion threshold for the first time in 2011. The industry’s overseas sales, exceeding $3 billion in 2019, reached $7.15 
billion in 2024.
Five Turkish companies — Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), Baykar, Roketsan and MKE — secured places in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) 2024 ranking of the world’s top 100 arms-producing and military services firms, underscoring Türkiye’s growing influence in the global defense market.
Aselsan advanced to 47th place from 52nd the previous year, with arms revenues of $3.47 billion — a 24.4 percent increase compared with 2023. TUSAŞ climbed to 65th from 75th, posting arms revenues of $2.16 billion, an 11.3 percent year-on-year rise.
Baykar, renowned for its drone production, recorded $1.9 billion in arms revenues and ranked 73rd on the list. Roketsan moved up from 92nd to 87th, increasing its arms revenues by 13 percent to $1.39 billion.
MKE registered one of the most notable leaps, rising from 102nd to 93rd as its arms revenues grew 17.4 percent to $1.21 billion.
This week, Türkiye completed the export of the TCG Akhisar corvette to Romania, marking the country’s first warship sale to a NATO and European Union 
member state.

