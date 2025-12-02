Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

ISTANBUL

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.

The dramatic equalizer, scored just before the final whistle at the Chobani Stadium, ensures that the intense title race remains open, though the result allowed Galatasaray to retain a narrow advantage.

The defending champion remains at the top of the Süper Lig standings with 33 points, followed by second-placed Fenerbahçe with 32 points and Trabzonspor in third place with 31 after 14 matches.

Galatasaray took the lead in the 27th minute with a goal by German winger Leroy Sané.

The former Bayern Munich star capitalized on a quick turnover, driving toward the box before unleashing a low shot from the edge of the area that deflected slightly before beating the diving goalkeeper.

Domenico Tedesco’s Fenerbahçe dominated possession for long spells and registered 14 shots, but struggled to convert its chances against a resolute Galatasaray defense throughout the second half.

The relentless pressure from the home side finally paid off in the 95th minute when Jhon Duran powered a close-range header past the goalkeeper, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Tedesco praised his team's character and development.

"I am proud of my team," the German coach said after the match.

"We didn't want to fall behind, so we kept it simple at the beginning of the game and played with vertical passes. The most important thing is how we play and that we feel comfortable with our game.”

Tedesco, who took over the post from Jose Mourinho in September, sounded happy with his players’ progress.

"Looking at the team from eight weeks ago, I never would have imagined them playing at this level," he said.

“We could have won today's match, which is a good sign for us. My players and I are disappointed that we drew. This is also a good sign."

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk was furious about the result and directed his frustration primarily at the match officials after the game.

"We are sad because of the goal we conceded in the last minute. However, there is not much to talk about regarding the match," Buruk said, arguing that referee Yasin Kol’s decisions tipped the scales in favor of Fenerbahçe.

"I respect the decisions made by the federation, but nobody likes the uncertainty and pre-match speculation about referee decisions,” he added.

“This is not a happy day in terms of refereeing decisions."

The title race in the Super Lig continues this weekend with Galatasaray hosting high-flying Samsunspor and Fenerbahçe traveling to Başakşehir.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor will have a tough away challenge against fourth-place Göztepe.