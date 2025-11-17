Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

ISTANBUL

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.

Türkiye has already secured at least second place in Group E and a spot in the March playoff tournament, following a professional 2-0 victory over Bulgaria on Nov. 15.

While Türkiye mathematically still has a chance at direct qualification, it would require an improbable victory by a seven-goal margin to overturn Spain's commanding +14 goal differential. Therefore, the focus is squarely on performance and building confidence for the playoffs.

Under coach Vincenzo Montella, the country has enjoyed a strong run of form, with three consecutive wins where the team has showcased significant attacking prowess.

However, the memory of its only group defeat looms large: A crushing 6-0 loss to Spain in the reverse fixture in Istanbul in September.

Facing the 2010 world champion again at the Estadio de La Cartuja is a chance for Türkiye's talented squad, featuring players like Juvenstus’ Kenan Yıldız and Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, to prove they can compete with the continent's elite.

When asked about the Spain match after the win against Bulgaria, Montella said his team would do its best.

“It's actually a match that won't make much difference in the standings, but it's very important to us,” he said.

“Regardless of the lineup, the level of competition is high. We have confidence in all of our players.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, on the other hand, said it was too early to celebrate.

“We have maximum respect for all our rivals, including Türkiye,” De la Fuente said after a 4-0 win over Georgia on Nov. 15.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and maintain this attitude until we are mathematically qualified.”

For Spain, the match is a formality to officially seal its top spot and maintain a record of five wins from five, having yet to concede a goal in the entire qualifying cycle.

The away win against Georgia extended its competitive unbeaten run to a national record 30 games.

The odds and history heavily favor the host, as Spain has won every competitive meeting between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Portugal booked its ticket to the 2026 World Cup with a 9-1 victory over Armenia on Nov. 16, while an Erling Haaland brace rubber-stamped Norway's place in the global showpiece as it romped to a 4-1 win in Italy.

After being held by Hungary and then stunned by the Republic of Ireland last time out, Portugal sealed top spot in Group F at the third time of asking with a resounding win over bottom-side Armenia.

Portugal will compete in a seventh consecutive edition of the World Cup, a tournament which the Euro 2016 champion has yet to win.

Ireland sewed up the playoff place in the group thanks to Troy Parrott's 96th-minute hat-trick goal, handing it a 3-2 win over third-placed Hungary.