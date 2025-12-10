Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

ISTANBUL

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.

The teams enter the contest level on eight points after five matches, making this final group-stage game at Brann Stadion a vital step toward securing a more favorable seeding in the knockout phase.

Fenerbahçe, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, travels to Scandinavia in excellent domestic form, but its away record in Europe remains a concern.

The Turkish club is yet to register an away victory in the competition, with one draw and three losses, this season. Despite its modest goal tally in Europe, the team boasts significant squad depth and quality, with players like midfielder Anderson Talisca and forward Youssef En-Nesyri expected to lead the attack.

Fenerbahçe also faces disciplinary issues, with forward Jhon Duran serving a suspension for a red card and several other key players, including Nelson Semedo, sidelined with injuries.

Brann, the Norwegian side, will lean heavily on a formidable European home record, having won both its continental fixtures in Bergen this season.

However, the team will need to shake off a recent competitive rust, as its domestic league season concluded two weeks ago.

The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Also on Dec. 11, Samsunspor will host AEK Athens in a pivotal Conference League match, with both teams battling to secure passage to the knockout stages.

Samsunspor, enjoying an impressive debut in the European competition, sits atop the group standings with 10 points after four matches and remains unbeaten with just one draw. The Turkish side has showcased strong home form at home, including a pair of 3-0 victories in the league phase.

However, the Black Sea side’s recent overall form has been shaky, with three draws and one loss in their last four matches across all competitions, including a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Süper Lig.

Manager Thomas Reis will be looking for his team to channel their European consistency to clinch a spot in the top eight.

The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Both teams have been prolific in the group stage, with each scoring nine goals across their four fixtures, suggesting a potentially high-scoring contest despite the high stakes.

In the Europa League, Celtic hosts AS Roma in a crucial match in its bid to advance.

Celtic recorded one of its most impressive recent European results to come from behind and beat Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Nov. 27, confounding interim coach Martin O'Neill's claim that "my wife said I'd probably mess it up."

The Hoops face another stern test against Roma, who have already won once in Glasgow this season, defeating Rangers 2-0 on Nov. 6.