Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030

Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030

SEATTLE
Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030

E-commerce giant Amazon said Wednesday it would nearly double its investment in India, seeking to expand exports, create jobs and invest in artificial intelligence in the world's most populous nation.

Several global corporations have announced large investments this year in the South Asian nation, the fifth-largest economy, and which is projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year's end.

"Amazon has announced plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, building on nearly $40 billion invested in the country so far," the US online giant said in a statement.

"This investment will focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation."

Amazon said it had invested in both building physical and digital infrastructure, including transportation networks, data centres, digital payments infrastructure and technology development.

"The investment will create one million jobs, boost cumulative exports to $80 billion, and deliver AI benefits to 15 million small businesses", the company statement added, in an announcement made in New Delhi.

"We're excited to continue being a catalyst for India's growth," top Amazon official Amit Agarwal said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent
Rate cut decision was not an easy one, says Fed’s Powell

Rate cut decision was not an easy one, says Fed’s Powell
Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK

Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK
Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting

Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting
Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink

Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink
Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar

Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar
Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October

Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿