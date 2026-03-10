Natural gas infrastructure reaches 255,000 kilometers

ANKARA

Türkiye’s natural gas infrastructure has expanded to a total length of 255,000 kilometers by the end of last year, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

This extensive network now delivers natural gas to 982 settlements across the country.

Back in 2002, natural gas was available in only five provinces and 57 settlements. Since then, the government has steadily increased both the length of the network and the number of regions connected.

By 2025, the system had grown to include 20,000 kilometers of distribution lines and 235,000 kilometers of transmission lines.

As of last year, natural gas supply reached all 81 provinces, 982 settlements and 230 organized industrial zones. Subscriber numbers have also surged, rising from 1.3 million in 2002 to 22.8 million. In 2024 alone, 47 new settlements were connected, leading to an increase of approximately 933,000 household subscribers nationwide.

Today, around 85 percent of Türkiye’s population has access to natural gas. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources aims to expand this coverage further, with plans to surpass 1,000 connected settlements within the year.