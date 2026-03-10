Country expands network of R&D and design centers

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is rapidly strengthening its innovation ecosystem by significantly expanding the number of research and development (R&D) and design centers nationwide.

According to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s 2025 Annual Report, these initiatives are designed to boost industrial competitiveness, foster technological independence and support advanced manufacturing.

By the end of 2025, the number of active R&D centers reached 1,363, while design centers grew to 342, spanning 58 cities nationwide. Over the past year alone, 80 new R&D center certificates and 24 new design center certificates were issued, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting innovation-driven growth.

The report highlights that more than 3,284 R&D personnel benefited from program incentives, enabling firms to develop proprietary technologies and strengthen their industrial capabilities. Design centers, now present in 28 cities, are playing a key role in enhancing product development and creative manufacturing processes.

Technology development zones (TGBs) also saw notable progress. With the announcement of eight new zones, the total number rose to 113, of which 95 are currently operational. These zones host 12,408 companies, serving as hubs for collaboration between academia, industry and entrepreneurs.

The ministry emphasized that these measures are part of a broader strategy to prioritize R&D and innovation, streamline applications for design centers and monitor the performance of technology development zones. The expansion underscores Türkiye’s ambition to position itself as a leading hub for technological advancement and industrial design.