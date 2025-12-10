Turkish Airlines carries 85.3 million passengers in January-November

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines carried 8.4 percent more passengers from January to November compared to the same period last year, transporting a total of 85.3 million travelers.

 

International-to-international transfer passengers rose 12.8 percent to 32.5 million year-on-year this January-November, the airline said.

 

The total passenger load factor was at 83.2 percent this January-November; international passenger load factor was 82.9 percent, while domestic load factor was 86.3 percent.

 

The company's total cargo and mail volume rose 7.6 percent from 1.8 million tons in 2024 to 2 million tons in 2025, as of the end of November.

In November alone, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 7.4 million passengers, with an international load factor of 84.3 percent and a domestic load factor of 86.8 percent.

 

International-to-international transfer passengers jumped 18.9 percent from 2.4 million in November 2024 to 2.9 million in the same period in 2025.

 

Cargo and mail volume rose 14.8 percent this November compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 190,700 tons.

 

As of the end of November, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 513 aircraft.

