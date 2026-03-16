Vehicle registrations decline 15.8 percent in February

Vehicle registrations decline 15.8 percent in February

ANKARA
Vehicle registrations decline 15.8 percent in February

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Türkiye fell by 15.8 percent in February compared with the previous month, totaling 121,791 units, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 16.

 

Registrations rose sharply for motorcycles, up 36.2 percent, while declines were recorded for trucks at 37 percent, minibuses at 26.6 percent, cars at 22.1 percent, and buses at 11 percent. The number of registered vehicles dropped 11 percent compared with February of the previous year. In February alone, 63,171 cars were registered.

 

In terms of brand distribution among newly registered cars in February, Renault led with 14.8 percent, followed by Toyota at 11 percent and Volkswagen at 7.2 percent.

 

Hyundai accounted for 5.9 percent, Fiat 5.3 percent, Peugeot 4.8 percent and Togg 4.7 percent.

 

During the first two months of 2026, the number of registered vehicles fell 11.9 percent year-on-year, reaching 266,411 units. Among the 144,279 cars registered in this period, gasoline-fueled cars made up 42.5 percent, hybrids 29.8 percent, electric cars 18.2 percent and diesel 9 percent.

 

By the end of February, Türkiye’s car fleet stood at 17.5 million vehicles. Of these, diesel cars accounted for 32.4 percent, gasoline cars 31 percent. Hybrid vehicles represented 4.2 percent, while electric cars made up 2.3 percent of the total.

 

The number of registered electric vehicles reached 395,697 as of the end of February. Back in 2011, there were only 24. The figure surged to more than 14,000 in 2022, climbed to 184,000 in 2024, and has continued its rapid rise since then.

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