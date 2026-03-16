Budget posts 24.4 billion Turkish Liras surplus in February

Budget posts 24.4 billion Turkish Liras surplus in February

ANKARA
Budget posts 24.4 billion Turkish Liras surplus in February

Budget posted a surplus of 24.4 billion Turkish Liras in February, reversing a deficit of 310 billion liras in the same month of 2025, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on March 16.

 

Expenditures rose 28.6 percent year-on-year to 1.33 trillion liras, with interest payments climbing 31.5 percent to 184 billion liras. Non-interest expenditures increased 28.2 percent to 1.15 trillion liras.

 

Revenues reached 1.35 trillion liras, marking an 87.1 percent annual rise, while tax collection surged 91.8 percent to 1.12 trillion liras. As a result, the budget recorded a primary surplus of 208 billion liras last month, compared with a primary deficit of 170 billion liras a year earlier.

 

In the January–February period, expenditures grew 41.9 percent annually to 2.97 trillion liras. Interest expenditures jumped 111.5 percent to 640 billion liras, while non-interest expenditures rose 30.1 percent to 2.32 trillion liras. Revenues totaled 2.77 trillion liras, up 69.1 percent, with tax revenues increasing 67.2 percent to 2.3 trillion liras.

 

The budget deficit, which stood at 449 billion liras in the first two months of 2025, narrowed to 190.1 billion liras in January–February. The primary balance showed a surplus of 449 billion liras, compared with a primary deficit of 147 billion liras in the same period last year.

Türkiye,

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