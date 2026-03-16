Türkiye says no surge at Iran border crossings amid migration concerns

ANKARA

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Iran, there has been no surge in crossings at Türkiye’s border gates, on the contrary, authorities have recorded a decline in traffic, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on March 16, amid fears of a potential migration wave from the neighboring country.

Following restrictions imposed by the Iranian authorities on the movement of their citizens into Türkiye, crossings at our border gates have decreased by nearly a quarter,” Çiftçi told the private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Conversely, the number of Iranian nationals returning to Iran has risen compared to the same period last year, the minister added.

“All necessary measures have been taken at our border gates within the scope of responsibilities of the Interior Ministry,” he stated.

Ankara had previously noted that, following the Feb. 28 joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel on key Iranian facilities, there had been no unusual migration movements at Türkiye’s borders.

Türkiye is, however, preparing for a potential influx of migrants from neighboring Iran. Initial arrangements have been made to host up to 90,000 people in the event of a migration flow, with capacity comprising tent camps and temporary accommodation areas that could be established at various locations.

Türkiye was the country most affected by the refugee wave triggered by the 2011 Syrian civil war, and it still hosts more than 2.3 million Syrians today.

Türkiye currently hosts more than 74,000 Iranians with residence permits and around 5,000 recognized refugees.

Minister hints at change at police department

Meanwhile, the minister signaled potential changes within the security apparatus under the ministry.

“Our police department, consisting of approximately 350,000 personnel, is a large and powerful institution. In line with evolving technologies, changing crime patterns and the shifting needs of our society, it has become inevitable to review our organizational structure,” Çiftçi said.

Emphasizing that the ministry’s top priority remains public order and the safety of the nation, he added: “Within this framework, there may be leadership changes among our colleagues where needed.”

“However, our guiding principle is stability. Once we ensure positive trends and stability across all areas, the need for change will inevitably diminish.”

Çiftçi assumed the role of interior minister in February, succeeding Ali Yerlikaya.