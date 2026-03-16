Digital transformation placed at the heart of agriculture

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has declared digital transformation a strategic priority for Türkiye’s agricultural sector this year, aiming to integrate advanced technologies across production, livestock, irrigation and crop protection.

From autonomous farming vehicles and precision soil cultivation machinery to robotic applications, smart irrigation systems, AI-driven aquaculture solutions, greenhouse automation and vertical farming, the initiative seeks to modernize every stage of the food supply chain.

Artificial intelligence is set to play a central role, accelerating digitalization in plant production, livestock, and fisheries. To support this shift, the ministry will unveil Türkiye’s first Digital Soil Map, providing reliable, up-to-date data for land-use planning and agricultural strategy development. Complementing this effort, a newly established Artificial Intelligence and Agricultural Technologies Research Center will drive data-based decision-making, positioning agriculture as a high-tech, innovation-led industry rather than a purely traditional one. A national AI Strategy Document for agriculture will also be published later this year, outlining how conventional practices can be optimized through modern technology to create a robust “smart farming” ecosystem.

Research and development in agricultural technologies has gained momentum through collaboration between the government, universities, research institutes and the private sector.

Satellite monitoring of farmland and natural resources, renewable energy integration, autonomous machinery and advanced irrigation techniques are among the projects being promoted. By embedding technology into processes such as irrigation, cultivation, harvesting, fertilization, storage and crop protection, efficiency and productivity are expected to rise significantly.

The initiative is coordinated by the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies (TAGEM), which is developing smart farming systems with domestic resources while consolidating data from national and international projects. Satellite imagery, sensor data, field studies and experimental results are being integrated and analyzed, with findings translated into actionable policy recommendations for producers and decision-makers.

This approach is designed to boost yields in crop production, optimize resource use in livestock farming and better manage environmental risks in aquaculture. At the same time, it supports the preservation of soil, water and biological resources, helping farmers adapt more effectively to shifting climate conditions. Ultimately, the program aims to strengthen food security and ensure that natural resources are passed on sustainably to future generations.