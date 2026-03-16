Credit growth at 45 percent annually in January: Association

Credit growth at 45 percent annually in January: Association

ISTANBUL
Credit growth at 45 percent annually in January: Association

Cash loans extended by financial institutions rose 45 percent year-on-year to reach 24.8 trillion Turkish Liras, according to January 2026 data from the Risk Center of the Banks Association of Türkiye.

Commercial loans increased 43 percent to 18.7 trillion liras, accounting for 76 percent of the total.

Individual loans provided by banks and non-bank financial institutions expanded 49 percent to 6 trillion liras. Of this, credit cards made up 50 percent, personal loans 24 percent, housing loans 12 percent, auto loans 1 percent and overdraft accounts 13 percent.

Excluding non-performing loans, the number of individual borrowers rose by some 1.9 million over the past year to 43.8 million, with the average loan balance standing at 138,000 liras.

In credit card usage, 38 percent of cardholders had limits of up to 100,000 liras, though these cards represented only 5 percent of total credit card balances.

Growth,

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