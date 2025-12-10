South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing

South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing

SEOUL
South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing

South Korean chip giant SK hynix said Wednesday it was considering a U.S. stock market listing using its treasury shares as part of efforts to boost shareholder value.

SK hynix is one of the world's leading memory chip makers — along with Samsung Electronics — manufacturing chips essential for artificial intelligence products and the data centres that the fast-evolving industry relies on.

In a regulatory filing, SK hynix said it was "considering various measures to enhance shareholder value, including listing on the US stock market using treasury shares, but no decisions have been finalised yet".

The company said it was considering listing its treasury shares as American Depositary Receipts, instruments representing a foreign stock that is traded on a US exchange.

"We will make a further announcement once the specific details are finalised, or within one month," it added.

South Korea's government has said it will triple spending on artificial intelligence next year as it hopes to propel the country into the ranks of the world's top three AI powers alongside the United States and China.

Analysts say SK hynix's U.S. listing could unlock pent-up valuation in the South Korean market by drawing in global investors.

In October the firm reported record profit in the third quarter, boosted by strong demand for artificial intelligence.

The strong performance followed signed partnerships with AI giants including OpenAI and Broadcom to supply advanced memory chips.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent
Rate cut decision was not an easy one, says Fed’s Powell

Rate cut decision was not an easy one, says Fed’s Powell
Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK

Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK
Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting

Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting
Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink

Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink
Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar

Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar
Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October

Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿