Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

TOKYO
Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank said it is buying U.S. data center investor DigitalBridge in a deal worth around $4 billion, the latest acquisition in founder Masayoshi Son's push to become a major player in AI.

The past year has seen colossal investments in infrastructure needed to provide the computing power for artificial intelligence (AI), while share prices in the sector — including SoftBank's — have ballooned.

"SoftBank Group's mission is to realise Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) for the advancement of humanity," SoftBank and DigitalBridge said in a statement late Dec. 29 announcing the deal.

"Achieving that vision requires breakthroughs not only in AI models, but also in the platform infrastructure needed to train, deploy, and serve them at global scale," the joint statement said.

Florida-based DigitalBridge manages around $108 billion worth of infrastructure assets including cellphone towers and data centres. The deal price includes debt.

Son, 68, a long-time ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, made his name with spectacularly successful bets in firms like Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba in the 1990s.

After suffering massive losses, Son is now seeking to pivot into AI and SoftBank recently raised $5.8 billion for new investments by selling its stake in U.S. chip titan Nvidia.

SoftBank is a major investor in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and with Oracle the two are leading the $500-billion Stargate project to build AI infrastructure announced by Trump in January.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

    Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

  2. Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

  3. CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

    CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

  4. Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

    Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

  5. Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

    Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO
Recommended
Turkish Airlines to be among worlds top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO
New vessels to operate in Somali waters, Black Sea

New vessels to operate in Somali waters, Black Sea
Authorities imposes 2.7 billion Turkish Liras in food safety fines

Authorities imposes 2.7 billion Turkish Liras in food safety fines
Foreign trade gap widens 6.3 pct to $7.9 bln in November 2025

Foreign trade gap widens 6.3 pct to $7.9 bln in November 2025
Türkiye makes significant progress in trade diplomacy in 2025: Minister

Türkiye makes significant progress in trade diplomacy in 2025: Minister
TSMC starts mass production of most advanced 2nm chips

TSMC starts mass production of 'most advanced' 2nm chips
Fed minutes: Most officials see likelihood of further rate cuts

Fed minutes: Most officials see likelihood of further rate cuts
WORLD Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical juncture as Israel announced plans to suspend several international aid organizations starting in January, even as a coalition of ten nations warned of "catastrophic" conditions facing civilians this winter.  
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to be among worlds top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units, the airline's CEO has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿