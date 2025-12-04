Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 4 that his government is drafting a second comprehensive action plan aimed at improving conditions for people with disabilities.

"Resolving the problems of our citizens with disabilities and taking new steps in line with their demands and expectations is our primary priority as a state," Erdoğan said during an event in the capital Ankara.

The first plan, covering 2023-2025, set out more than 300 initiatives addressing needs ranging from employment to education and health. Erdoğan also referred to a long-term vision document outlining government goals on disability-related issues through 2030.

"We have successfully achieved a very significant part of these goals,” he said. "Preparations have also begun for our action plan covering the years 2026-2028. We will share the details with the public soon."

Erdoğan said his government has "a very good record" on disability policy and services.

"We continue to support our field observations and work with legal and administrative reforms," he added.

"Despite all this, we may of course have made mistakes, omissions and shortcomings without realizing. However... we will continue to work selflessly and sincerely until there is not a single disabled friend left with a broken heart that has not been mended, a saddened soul that has not been comforted or a necessary opportunity that has not been provided."

 

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
