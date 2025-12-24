‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has handed down verdicts in a major organized crime case involving the so-called “Daltons” syndicate, sentencing senior figures to multiple life terms and imposing prison sentences on hundreds of defendants.

The case involved a total of 362 defendants accused of membership in, or links to, the criminal organization.

The court sentenced senior gang figure Bahadır Akdağ to 12 life sentences — six of them aggravated — for seven counts of premeditated murder and five counts of murder, along with an additional 701 years and nine months in prison for other offenses.

Another senior member, Zafer Boyun, received the same 12 life sentences, including six aggravated life terms, as well as an additional 681 years and four months in prison on various charges.

In addition, 258 defendants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one year to as much as 700 years, depending on the charges and their role in the organization.

The case also included several rap musicians.

Doğan Tarda, known as “Heijan,” and Muhammet Nedim Doğan, known as “Muti,” were acquitted of all charges against them.

However, Şahan Terzioğlu, known as “CAC,” and Samet Işık, known as “BIG,” were each sentenced to four years and seven months in prison on charges of “membership in a criminal organization” and “incitement to commit a crime.”

The court acquitted 62 defendants and dropped charges against two defendants who had died during the proceedings.

Among those in custody, 37 defendants were released under judicial supervision, while the detention of 96 others was ordered to continue. The court also ruled for the arrest of 15 additional defendants.