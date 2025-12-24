Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

ISTANBUL
Sadettin Saran, the chair of Türkiye’s leading football club Fenerbahçe, has denied drug-related accusations after forensic tests showed traces of cocaine in a hair sample taken as part of a sweeping narcotics investigation targeting high-profile figures.

Saran was questioned for more than two hours as a suspect in the ongoing probe earlier this month.

Following his testimony, he was referred to the council of forensic medicine, where hair, blood, urine and nail samples were collected. He was later released without detention.

According to the forensic report, cocaine was detected in Saran’s hair sample, while tests conducted on his blood, urine and nail samples returned negative results.

In a written statement posted on social media, Saran firmly rejected the findings, saying he had never used the substance in question.

“I have never used this drug in my life. I have not even seen it up close,” he said.

He added that he had formally requested the test be repeated and stated he was ready to provide new samples without hesitation.

Saran noted that he had “nothing to hide” and would fully cooperate with authorities.

He also announced plans to file criminal complaints over what he described as defamatory and misleading claims circulating online.

This widening narcotics investigation has already ensnared numerous high-profile entertainment and media figures.

Journalist Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who was removed from his position at Habertürk as the editor-in-chief following the probe, was jailed pending trial.

Ela Rümeysa Cebeci, another news anchor from the same network, was also arrested on charges related to supplying drugs.

One of the individuals allegedly involved with Cebeci was Saran, who repeatedly denied the drug-related claims.

Authorities said operations continued on Dec. 24, with additional detentions made under the same investigation.

Prosecutors also issued an arrest warrant for social media influencer Ezgi Fındık on charges related to drugs and prostitution.

 

