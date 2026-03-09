Lycian Way leads Türkiye’s nature tourism boom in 2025

ANTALYA

The Lycian Way has emerged as the crown jewel of Türkiye’s nature and adventure tourism, attracting thousands of domestic and international visitors with immersive outdoor experiences, according to a sector representative.

Speaking to reporters, Mikail Köreoğlu, head of Nature and Adventure Tourism at the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB), highlighted that hiking dominates Türkiye’s nature tourism sector, with the world-famous Lycian Way in the southwestern province of Antalya receiving the highest interest.

“Nature and adventure tourism is a relatively new but rapidly growing sector in Türkiye,” he explained. “Globally, this type of tourism has developed over the past 20-25 years, and the trend is accelerating. Younger generations, in particular, are seeking what we call ‘experience tourism,’ which leaves a lasting impression and goes beyond traditional sightseeing.”

Köreoğlu, who also works as a mountain and nature guide, emphasized the breadth of Türkiye offers. “From cycling, rafting and rock climbing to canyoning, kayaking and trekking, there are more than 650 types of nature-based activities available across the country.”

Hiking remains the most popular activity, particularly along the Lycian Way. Köreoğlu noted, “This trail is not only a stunning natural route but also a remarkable cultural corridor, giving the world a unique perspective on Türkiye’s heritage. It is, without question, the number one attraction in our sector.”

It draws an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 hikers annually.

Cycling follows closely in popularity, with both road and mountain biking thriving along the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as in Cappadocia.

Mountain climbing draws adventure seekers to peaks such as Mount Ağrı, the Kaçkars and the Aladağlar, while rafting hotspots include Manavgat’s Köprüçay, Fethiye’s Saklıkent, the Dalaman River, Bolu’s Melen River and the Fırtına River in the Black Sea region.

Rock climbing, particularly at Antalya’s Geyikbayırı, also ranks among the top five activities, with lodges near climbing areas often fully booked by foreign tourists.

Köroğlu contrasted nature and adventure tourism with mass tourism, highlighting the economic benefits of the former.

“Boutique nature tourism may seem niche, but when distributed across different regions and throughout the year, Türkiye possesses enormous potential. Whereas all-inclusive mass tourism packages cost roughly 550-700 euros [$635-$810] per person for a week, nature and adventure tourism customers typically spend 2500-3000 euros per week, supporting local communities directly while contributing significantly more to the economy,” he explained.