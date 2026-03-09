Ministry to require C1-level Turkish for foreign teachers

ANKARA

The Education Ministry will require foreign teachers assigned to courses taught in Turkish to present official certification of at least C1-level Turkish proficiency, effective from the 2026-2027 academic year.

The policy applies to subjects including Turkish language and literature, history, geography, social studies, religious studies, ethics and courses on Atatürk’s principles and reforms.

Research tasks and assignments in these subjects must also be completed in Turkish. While Turkish remains the primary language of instruction, foreign-language instruction is allowed in certain science and mathematics courses under specific conditions.

In secondary schools with preparatory classes and centralized exam admission, science and mathematics may be taught in a foreign language if requested by at least 10 students.

Current foreign staff must submit proof of proficiency to maintain their teaching authorization by the end of the next academic year.