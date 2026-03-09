Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

ANKARA
Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace has been neutralized by NATO defense assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on March 9, marking the second such incident in a week.

The ministry said debris from the munition fell onto vacant land in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

“Türkiye places great importance on good neighborly relations and regional stability,” the ministry said in a statement. “However, once again we emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace.”

The incident follows a similar event on March 4, when another munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean after being detected traveling across Iraqi and Syrian airspace toward Türkiye.

Defense authorities said on March 5 that Türkiye “reserves the right to respond to hostile actions regardless of their origin.”

Iran’s armed forces denied firing any missile toward Turkish territory, saying in a statement carried by state media that Tehran respects Türkiye’s sovereignty.

The developments come as tensions in the region escalate following U.S.-Israeli strikes that began on Feb. 28, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East aimed at U.S. assets.

Despite the escalation, Türkiye has so far avoided direct strikes, even though U.S. troops are stationed at several bases in the country.

One of the most prominent is İncirlik Air Base, a key NATO facility located about 10 kilometers outside the southern city of Adana and used by U.S. forces for decades.

Washington has advised non-essential personnel to leave its consulate near Adana and urged U.S. citizens to depart southeastern Türkiye, according to a March 9 notice from the U.S. embassy in Ankara.

missiles,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

    Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

  2. Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

    Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

  3. US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

    US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

  4. At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

    At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

  5. Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

    Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted
Recommended
Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision
Lycian Way leads Türkiye’s nature tourism boom in 2025

Lycian Way leads Türkiye’s nature tourism boom in 2025
Tensions flare in courtroom as graft trial opens for İmamoğlu

Tensions flare in courtroom as graft trial opens for İmamoğlu
Türkiye deploys F-16s, air defense systems to Turkish Cyprus

Türkiye deploys F-16s, air defense systems to Turkish Cyprus
Ministry to require C1-level Turkish for foreign teachers

Ministry to require C1-level Turkish for foreign teachers
WORLD Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Residents of Tehran woke up on March 8 morning to find it was still dark outside, an apocalyptic sight created by thick black smoke billowing from oil depots hit by Israeli strikes.
ECONOMY Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has highlighted the government’s active role in managing global energy price volatility, stressing that economic authorities are keeping a watchful eye on developments and taking the necessary steps.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿