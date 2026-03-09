Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

ANKARA

A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace has been neutralized by NATO defense assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on March 9, marking the second such incident in a week.

The ministry said debris from the munition fell onto vacant land in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

“Türkiye places great importance on good neighborly relations and regional stability,” the ministry said in a statement. “However, once again we emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace.”

The incident follows a similar event on March 4, when another munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean after being detected traveling across Iraqi and Syrian airspace toward Türkiye.

Defense authorities said on March 5 that Türkiye “reserves the right to respond to hostile actions regardless of their origin.”

Iran’s armed forces denied firing any missile toward Turkish territory, saying in a statement carried by state media that Tehran respects Türkiye’s sovereignty.

The developments come as tensions in the region escalate following U.S.-Israeli strikes that began on Feb. 28, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East aimed at U.S. assets.

Despite the escalation, Türkiye has so far avoided direct strikes, even though U.S. troops are stationed at several bases in the country.

One of the most prominent is İncirlik Air Base, a key NATO facility located about 10 kilometers outside the southern city of Adana and used by U.S. forces for decades.

Washington has advised non-essential personnel to leave its consulate near Adana and urged U.S. citizens to depart southeastern Türkiye, according to a March 9 notice from the U.S. embassy in Ankara.