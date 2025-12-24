Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the recent developments regarding the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace plan with senior Hamas officials in Ankara, the Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by political bureau member Khalil Hayye on Dec. 24, in the Turkish capital.

The meeting addressed intensified diplomatic engagements for the advancement of the implementation of the Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas under the mediation of the United States, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

During the meeting, Fidan underlined that Türkiye continues to protect the rights of Palestinians in every platform and informed his counterparts about Türkiye’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid and shelters to the people of Gaza.

Sources stressed that the Hamas delegation assured Fidan that they are complying with the agreement and ceasefire, but Israel is continuing its military attacks on Gaza. The Israeli actions are aiming to prevent the implementation of the second stage of the peace deal that foresees the deployment of an international force and establishment of a peace board.

They also informed that Israel allows only 60 percent of humanitarian aid trucks into the enclave, well below the requirement for basic needs, medicine and fuel.

The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing unification talks between different Palestinian groups, mainly Hamas and Fatah.

Talks did also focus on Israel’s disruptive policies targeting the West Bank.

Fidan’s meeting followed National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President İbrahim Kalın’s meeting with the same Hamas delegation earlier this week.

Fidan was in the U.S. last weekend to hold talks with his American, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on moving to the second phase of the agreement. Türkiye and other regional partners complain of Israel’s unwillingness to fully comply with the ceasefire and the agreement.