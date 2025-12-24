Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials

Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the recent developments regarding the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace plan with senior Hamas officials in Ankara, the Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by political bureau member Khalil Hayye on Dec. 24, in the Turkish capital.

The meeting addressed intensified diplomatic engagements for the advancement of the implementation of the Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas under the mediation of the United States, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

During the meeting, Fidan underlined that Türkiye continues to protect the rights of Palestinians in every platform and informed his counterparts about Türkiye’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid and shelters to the people of Gaza.

Sources stressed that the Hamas delegation assured Fidan that they are complying with the agreement and ceasefire, but Israel is continuing its military attacks on Gaza. The Israeli actions are aiming to prevent the implementation of the second stage of the peace deal that foresees the deployment of an international force and establishment of a peace board.

They also informed that Israel allows only 60 percent of humanitarian aid trucks into the enclave, well below the requirement for basic needs, medicine and fuel.

The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing unification talks between different Palestinian groups, mainly Hamas and Fatah.

Talks did also focus on Israel’s disruptive policies targeting the West Bank.

Fidan’s meeting followed National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President İbrahim Kalın’s meeting with the same Hamas delegation earlier this week.

Fidan was in the U.S. last weekend to hold talks with his American, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on moving to the second phase of the agreement. Türkiye and other regional partners complain of Israel’s unwillingness to fully comply with the ceasefire and the agreement.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan
Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform
Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora
SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation

Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation
Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress

Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress
Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift

Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿