E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's e-commerce sector has captured strong growth momentum in recent years, securing a strategic position in the country's digital economy, according to Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD) President Hakan Çevikoğlu.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on developments in 2025 and expectations for 2026, Çevikoğlu highlighted that support and coordination efforts by the Trade Ministry have contributed to the sustainable and balanced growth of the e-commerce ecosystem.

"The e-commerce volume, which reached $90 billion in 2024, is expected to exceed $100 billion this year,” he said.

Çevikoğlu noted that e-commerce volume grew by 61.7 percent in 2024, adding, "We expect e-export volume to approach $8 billion. In 2026, we anticipate continued double-digit growth in e-exports.

Çevikoğlu pointed to a notable transformation in consumers' online shopping preferences, saying that the discount rates are no longer the sole decider for consumers.

"Brand reliability, delivery speed, ease of returns, shipping fees and user reviews have become critical evaluation factors alongside price," he said.

"Especially campaigns exclusive to mobile apps, cart discounts and fast delivery options play a determining role in platform preferences."

He expected the high growth momentum in quick commerce to continue in 2025 data.

Çevikoğlu described e-commerce as no longer just an alternative sales channel for SMEs and local producers but a strategic lever supporting branding, sustainable growth and access to foreign markets.

"One of the most important gains of our country's e-commerce ecosystem is integrating Anatolian producers and tradespeople into the digital economy, creating an inclusive structure that spreads exports to the base. With this transformation, SMEs can scale domestically through marketplace infrastructures, digital marketing tools and integrated logistics solutions, while directly reaching global consumers via e-export channels," he evaluated.

Çevikoğlu said Turkish products see the strongest demand from the European market, followed by America, the Middle East and Gulf countries, Central Asia and Turkic Republics and Asia-Pacific.

Top categories where Turkish brands see high demand in e-exports are textiles and apparel, cosmetics and personal care, food, jewelry and accessories and furniture and home decor, with auto spare parts and building supplies prominent in certain markets.

Çevikoğlu noted that products synonymous with Türkiye and of high cultural value gain distinct visibility in e-exports: "Olive oil, rose water and natural care products, dried fruits, baklava and traditional sweets, along with handmade carpets and rugs, are select examples enabling Turkish brands to differentiate in international markets."

In China, cross-border e-commerce highlights health, nutrition and skin care segments.

In Gulf countries, interest in apparel and traditional production is stronger, while auto spare parts demand concentrates in Europe, Eastern Europe, and some Middle East markets, he explained.

Pointing to e-exports' contribution to companies, Çevikoğlu said, "E-exports serve as a powerful lever for Turkish products by lowering market entry costs, increasing brand visibility and reducing geographic boundaries' impact."

"Strategically, e-exports shift Turkish brands from mere sellers to building lasting brand identities around trust, quality and innovation. This transformation, aligned with our 'A Turkish Product on Every Table' vision, strengthens Türkiye's position in digital trade and global competitiveness in the long term," he concluded.