Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reacted against a recent deal between Israel, Greece and Greek Cyprus that seeks to deepen security cooperation, vowing that Türkiye will not allow violations of its rights in the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

“Everyone should know that, just as yesterday, we are in favor of peace today. But that does not mean that we will stay silent against oppression and injustice. Never! Whether in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean, or anywhere else, we neither usurp anyone’s rights nor allow our rights to be usurped,” Erdoğan said in his address at a meeting with the provincial leaders of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) on December 24.

“We will not allow the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots to be violated.”

Erdoğan referred to a recent deal between the leaders of Israel, Greece and Greek Cyprus for intensifying trilateral security cooperation in the Mediterranean, in a move seen mostly against the Turkish presence and activities in the region.

The said countries can sign agreements and convey messages, but these will never change Türkiye’s policies, Erdoğan underlined, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks on Türkiye as empty talk and impudence.

Recalling that Netanyahu has the blood of more than 70.000 Palestinians in his hands, Erdoğan said Türkiye will not be provoked and continue to act in line with international law, bilateral agreements and historical experiences.

Israel violates Gazza deal

On Gaza, Erdoğan accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and depriving Palestinian civilians of adequate humanitarian aid at the expense of breaching the peace agreement with Hamas.

“In line with the agreement, 600 trucks should have entered Gaza daily, but Israel is not keeping its words even on humanitarian issues. They constantly make up excuses and restrict the entry of humanitarian aid,” he stated.

Türkiye has delivered around 105.000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza in the past two years, the president said, stating “As Türkiye we will not hesitate. We won’t stay silent and we won’t forget. We will never leave Gaza alone.”

Erdoğan speaks with Libyan Prime Minister

In the meantime, Erdoğan spoke with the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on the phone on December 24.

“During the call, President Erdoğan expressed his condolences and deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the crash of the aircraft carrying Libya's Chief of General Staff, General Mohammed al-Haddad, and his entourage,” said head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran.

Erdoğan also conveyed his condolences to Libya's Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad al-Manfi in a phone call, according to the Communications Directorate.

The president noted that recovery and investigation efforts at the crash site were "continuing without interruption."

Emphasizing the strength of bilateral ties, Erdoğan said: "Relations between our two friendly and fraternal countries remain extremely strong," and assured that Ankara would "continue to provide all necessary support to Libya."

Erdoğan, in his address at the AKP meeting, reiterated his sadness over the plane accident that killed the top solider of Libya and other military officials.

“An investigation has been launched into this tragic incident, which has deeply saddened us, and the necessary actions will be taken,” he stated.

President Erdoğan also exchanged a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and expressed Türkiye’s commitment to further strengthening economic and trade ties with Baku.

The leaders did also discuss the recent peace efforts in South Caucasus as Erdoğan repeated that Ankara welcomes the signing of a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia.