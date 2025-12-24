Anti-terror panel prolongs mandate for two months

ANKARA
A parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” bid convened on Dec. 24 for its 20th meeting, moving toward drafting a joint report that will outline the next phase of the process and decided to prolong its mandate for another two months.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission met under the chairmanship of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

“During this period, we have overcome critical thresholds with extraordinary precision,” Kurtulmuş said in his opening remarks. “Our commission has reached its final stage.”

The meeting followed the submission of reports by political parties to the speaker’s office, detailing their assessments and recommendations regarding the commission’s work.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted a 60-page report on Dec. 19, calling for verification that PKK has disbanded. The report proposes a separate law for the process, rehabilitation for former PKK members and compliance by the terror group’s Syrian affiliates with the neighboring country's integration agreements, according to local media.

For its part, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) submitted a 53-page report on Dec. 18 asking for adherence to Constitutional Court and European Court of Human Rights rulings, strengthening local administrations and ending the appointment of trustees.

In its text, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) called for the release of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, allowing him to meet delegations and the press “in terms of the necessities of the process and the socialization of peace.”

The panel is now expected to review those submissions and prepare a joint text to be presented to the government.

Its final report is expected to include political recommendations as well as proposals for legal amendments aimed at ensuring the sustainability of Türkiye’s latest peace initiative.

Political contacts intensified ahead of the meeting. A delegation from DEM Party held separate meetings on Dec. 23 with Kurtulmuş and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

After meeting with the minister, DEM Party MP Mithat Sancar said talks focused on the continuation of the initiative, particularly proposed legal amendments.

A comprehensive draft bill currently under discussion in parliament seeks to overhaul the law governing the execution of sentences, along with other related legislation.

The initiative became possible when Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli urged a process aimed at the disarmament and dissolution of PKK in October last year.

PKK announced in May that it would end its armed campaign against Türkiye after four decades. In July, a first group of members burned their weapons, and the terror group later said it was withdrawing all remaining forces from Türkiye to northern Iraq.

 

