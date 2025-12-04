Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

VIENNA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part on Dec. 4 in the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Vienna.

Fidan addressed his counterparts during the high-level gathering in the Austrian capital, the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Diplomatic sources said he also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the event.

The two discussed recent developments regarding negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the meeting, they also reviewed Turkish–EU relations. Fidan underlined that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Türkiye and reiterated Ankara’s expectation that the bloc will open new accession chapters for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Hakan Fidan also held a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Vienna, on the margins of the OSCE.

The two discussed bilateral ties and regional cooperation, as well as the South Caucasus.