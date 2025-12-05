Billionaires face historic inheritance wave, says UBS

Billionaires face historic inheritance wave, says UBS

LONDON
Billionaires face historic inheritance wave, says UBS

A huge wave of inheritances is about to hit among the world's billionaires, with some $5.9 trillion expected to be passed on to fortunate children in the next 15 years, according to a study by UBS.

In 2025, 91 heirs inherited a record $297.8 billion, up 36 percent from 2024, despite fewer inheritors.

The largest group of inheritors in 2025 were in Western Europe, where 48 people inherited a total of $149.5 billion, boosted by 15 members of two German pharmaceutical families, the youngest being 19 and the oldest 94.

That was more than the 18 inheriting $86.5 billion in North America and the 11 in South East Asia who received $24.7 billion.

But over the next 15 years, the largest inter-generational transfer of wealth will be in the U.S. where one-third of the world's billionaires now live. About half of the world's wealth expected to be transferred by billionaires by 2040 will be in the U.S., either directly to children or via their surviving spouses.

In Europe, some $1.3 trillion is expected to be passed on to the next generation over the next 15 years, led by France, Germany and Switzerland.

Some $382 billion will be transferred in India but "only" $316 billion in China, largely because Chinese billionaires tend to be younger than their counterparts elsewhere.

The bank's calculations are based on the number of billionaires in the world aged over 70, taking as a reference the average life expectancy in Switzerland which is 85 years. But it warned that its forecasts are conservative because they don't take into account any potential appreciation of assets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln
Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
German factory orders rise more than expected

German factory orders rise more than expected
Sixth drilling vessel to be deployed to Black Sea: Minister

Sixth drilling vessel to be deployed to Black Sea: Minister
Health expenditure increases 90 percent last year

Health expenditure increases 90 percent last year
Defense, aviation exports climb to record high in 11 months

Defense, aviation exports climb to record high in 11 months
Geo-economic uncertainty to shape gold prices: Council

Geo-economic uncertainty to shape gold prices: Council
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿