Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

KIEV
Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

Firefighters put out the fire in an multi-storey apartment building following a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Russia pummelled Ukraine with drone and missile attacks overnight, killing six people and triggering air alerts across the country, officials said Saturday.

The bodies of five people were found in the rubble of an apartment block in the eastern Kharkiv region, hit by a ballistic missile, while one person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Following the enemy attack, part of a five-storey residential building in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv was practically destroyed. A nearby house was also damaged," the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, said on Telegram.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said five people died and 10 were injured, including two boys, aged six and 11, as well as a 17?year?old girl.

In Dnipropetrovsk, the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, said one person had been killed and another wounded in a Russian attack in the Nikopol district.

Ganzha said the Russian army targeted the area around 20 times using drones, artillery, and rockets.

In Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, a Russian drone strike wounded a baby, the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, said.

In Chuguiv, in the Kharkiv region, Mayor Halyna Minayeva said two people were injured in a drone attack on a house in the city's centre.

An air?raid alert was triggered during the night across all of Ukraine due to Russian raids.

The Polish air force said on X it had scrambled military aircraft to protect its airspace in regions bordering Ukraine, as it usually does in the event of large?scale Russian strikes.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

    Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

  2. Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

    Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

  3. Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

    Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

  4. Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

    Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

  5. Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

    Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Recommended
Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean
Israel military says struck Iran Guards space force HQ

Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ
Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast next week: Zelensky

Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky
Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Iran selects supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced

Iran selects supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced
US, Israel weigh special forces mission in Iran: Report

US, Israel weigh special forces mission in Iran: Report
WORLD Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Bahrain's interior ministry said on March 8 that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

The Central Bank of Türkiye’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on March 12 to determine the key interest rate, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is unsettling global markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿