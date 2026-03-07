Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

KIEV

Firefighters put out the fire in an multi-storey apartment building following a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Russia pummelled Ukraine with drone and missile attacks overnight, killing six people and triggering air alerts across the country, officials said Saturday.

The bodies of five people were found in the rubble of an apartment block in the eastern Kharkiv region, hit by a ballistic missile, while one person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Following the enemy attack, part of a five-storey residential building in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv was practically destroyed. A nearby house was also damaged," the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, said on Telegram.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said five people died and 10 were injured, including two boys, aged six and 11, as well as a 17?year?old girl.

In Dnipropetrovsk, the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, said one person had been killed and another wounded in a Russian attack in the Nikopol district.

Ganzha said the Russian army targeted the area around 20 times using drones, artillery, and rockets.

In Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, a Russian drone strike wounded a baby, the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, said.

In Chuguiv, in the Kharkiv region, Mayor Halyna Minayeva said two people were injured in a drone attack on a house in the city's centre.

An air?raid alert was triggered during the night across all of Ukraine due to Russian raids.

The Polish air force said on X it had scrambled military aircraft to protect its airspace in regions bordering Ukraine, as it usually does in the event of large?scale Russian strikes.