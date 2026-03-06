Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

ISTANBUL

Firuz Bağlıkaya, chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), warned that recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered sharp increases in global oil prices, posing potential challenges for the tourism industry, particularly in transportation costs.

In a statement, Bağlıkaya noted that civil aviation activities in parts of the Middle East have been suspended, halting tourism flows from regional countries to Türkiye. However, he added, Türkiye’s airspace remains open to flights from other parts of the world, ensuring uninterrupted travel for international visitors.

He emphasized that tourists from Europe and beyond continue their holidays in Türkiye without disruption, underlining the country’s reputation as a safe destination despite conflicts in neighboring regions. “Türkiye has consistently remained a secure country where visitors can enjoy their holidays in peace, even amid wars and conflicts in surrounding areas,” Bağlıkaya said.

Bağlıkaya noted that at the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB), he observed strong confidence in Türkiye among global tourism representatives. While he acknowledged that geopolitical tensions often cause short-term slowdowns in bookings, he stressed that overall demand for Türkiye in the upcoming summer season appears solid.

Bağlıkaya cautioned that prolonged conflict could sustain high oil prices, increasing costs for airlines and cruise operators. He suggested that reinstating support measures such as fuel subsidies and cruise incentives — used during past crises — could help maintain tourism flows.

He also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the situation, pointing to variables such as the duration of the conflict, the trajectory of oil prices, global economic impacts and shifts in consumer confidence. “If the war drags on, it could negatively affect growth targets for both global tourism and Turkish tourism,” he said.

Last year, foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye rose slightly by 0.28 percent to 52.78 million. Including Turkish citizens residing abroad, total visitor numbers reached 63.94 million, reinforcing Türkiye’s position as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.