Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

ISTANBUL
Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

Firuz Bağlıkaya, chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), warned that recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered sharp increases in global oil prices, posing potential challenges for the tourism industry, particularly in transportation costs.

In a statement, Bağlıkaya noted that civil aviation activities in parts of the Middle East have been suspended, halting tourism flows from regional countries to Türkiye. However, he added, Türkiye’s airspace remains open to flights from other parts of the world, ensuring uninterrupted travel for international visitors.

He emphasized that tourists from Europe and beyond continue their holidays in Türkiye without disruption, underlining the country’s reputation as a safe destination despite conflicts in neighboring regions. “Türkiye has consistently remained a secure country where visitors can enjoy their holidays in peace, even amid wars and conflicts in surrounding areas,” Bağlıkaya said.

Bağlıkaya noted that at the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB), he observed strong confidence in Türkiye among global tourism representatives. While he acknowledged that geopolitical tensions often cause short-term slowdowns in bookings, he stressed that overall demand for Türkiye in the upcoming summer season appears solid.

Bağlıkaya cautioned that prolonged conflict could sustain high oil prices, increasing costs for airlines and cruise operators. He suggested that reinstating support measures such as fuel subsidies and cruise incentives — used during past crises — could help maintain tourism flows.

He also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the situation, pointing to variables such as the duration of the conflict, the trajectory of oil prices, global economic impacts and shifts in consumer confidence. “If the war drags on, it could negatively affect growth targets for both global tourism and Turkish tourism,” he said.

Last year, foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye rose slightly by 0.28 percent to 52.78 million. Including Turkish citizens residing abroad, total visitor numbers reached 63.94 million, reinforcing Türkiye’s position as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran Guards say waiting for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

    Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

  2. Dubai airport suspends operations after interception

    Dubai airport suspends operations after interception

  3. Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

    Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

  4. Denmark set to explore if gastronomy can be art form

    Denmark set to explore if gastronomy can be art form

  5. Istanbul photo exhibition captures Ukrainian rail workers’ effort during war

    Istanbul photo exhibition captures Ukrainian rail workers’ effort during war
Recommended
Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages
Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye
Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025

Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025
Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February

Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February
Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026

Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026
Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf

Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf
WORLD Iran Guards say waiting for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they were waiting for US forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where traffic remains strangled as the regional war rages.
ECONOMY Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Crude prices surged Friday on mounting fears about oil supply disruption during the Middle East war, while equities retreated on poor U.S. hiring data.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿