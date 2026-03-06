Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court on March 6 handed suspended prison sentences to two former executives of one of Türkiye’s leading business groups in a case brought over remarks critical of the government.

Orhan Turan, the then-head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), and Ömer Aras, then chairman of the association’s High Advisory Council, faced the investigation in February 2025 following speeches in which they criticized the government’s handling of the judicial system during the organization’s general assembly.

During the meeting, the two executives condemned legal actions targeting journalists, politicians and businesspeople.

They also argued that developments such as the dismissal of several opposition mayors and negligence in deadly incidents including fires and earthquakes were undermining public trust and fueling anxiety and uncertainty in the country.

The court sentenced both Turan and Aras to one year and three months in prison on charges of publicly disseminating misleading information, media announced on March 6.

However, the court ruled to suspend the announcement of the verdict, meaning neither will serve jail time.

Both defendants were acquitted of a separate charge of “attempting to influence a fair trial.”

The two executives were taken to prosecutors for questioning after their speeches at TÜSİAD’s general assembly last year, when a travel ban was also imposed on them.

Both men rejected the accusations during their defense in court.

In his initial defense, Aras argued that the accusation was groundless and unsupported by evidence, saying the remarks in question fell within the scope of freedom of expression.

Turan likewise told the court that, in his capacity as the head of a business association and as a businessman, he had merely shared his views on the country’s economic development.

