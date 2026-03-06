Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive industry, the country’s leading export sector, achieved its highest-ever February sales, reaching $3.54 billion, according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).

This marks a 19 percent increase compared to the same month last year, giving the sector a 16.8 percent share of Türkiye’s total exports.

Germany was the largest market, with exports totaling $544 million. France followed with a sharp 45 percent increase to $459 million, while Italy ranked third with $338 million, up 31 percent year-on-year.

On a regional basis, exports to European Union countries rose 25 percent to $2.69 billion, underscoring the sector’s strong integration with the European market.

By product group, the “supplier industry” led with $1.35 billion in exports, up 10 percent. Passenger car exports climbed 9 percent to $1 billion, while exports of commercial vehicles for goods transport surged 36 percent to $654 million. Bus, minibus and midibus exports jumped 55 percent to $327 million and tractor-trailer exports rose 48 percent to $172 million.

OİB Chairman Baran Çelik emphasized the milestone achievement: “As the automotive industry, we recorded the highest February exports in our history, with significant growth across all major product groups. This performance is proof of the Turkish automotive industry’s agility within the global supply chain.”