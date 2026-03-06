Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat announced that the carrier expects passenger numbers to climb from 92.6 million in 2025 to 100 million this year, while cargo volumes are projected to reach 2.3 million tons alongside revenue growth.

Bolat reported that total revenues in 2025 rose 6 percent compared to the previous year, with passenger operations generating $19.8 billion and cargo operations contributing $3.4 billion.

Despite geopolitical tensions and persistent supply chain challenges, the airline delivered a net profit of $2.2 billion, he said.

Investments reached $6 billion last year, bringing total spending over the past five years to $20 billion, according to the company executive. In addition, Turkish Airlines distributed $225 million in dividends in 2025, its first payout in 12 years, he also said.

Operational hurdles remain, Bolat noted, citing delays in aircraft deliveries, ongoing engine shortages and new difficulties in sourcing landing gear components. “These issues affect our growth plans, but we continue to move forward,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bolat outlined an ambitious fleet expansion: 600 aircraft by 2028, 700 by 2031, 800 by 2033 and 1,000 by 2036. This year alone, Turkish Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary AJet will add 79 aircraft, most of them leased rather than purchased directly from Airbus or Boeing, according to Bolat.

AJet currently operates 83 aircraft, and Bolat confirmed that nearly the same number will be introduced to its fleet this year, with 72 of them secured through leasing tenders.