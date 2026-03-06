Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025

Telecom giant Türk Telekom announced that its net income jumped 107.6 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 22.98 billion Turkish liras.

Consolidated revenues rose 16.2 percent year-on-year to 69.3 billion liras in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 14.5 percent to 242.2 billion liras for the full year. Operating profit increased 49.6 percent to 52.4 billion liras, while EBITDA grew 20.2 percent to 99.4 billion liras.

The year “2025 was a landmark year for both Türk Telekom and our sector. By successfully extending our fixed-line concession agreement, we secured our company’s long-term growth strategy while ensuring the predictability and continuity of Türkiye’s digital transformation,” CEO Ebubekir Şahin said.

Fixed internet and mobile services accounted for 77 percent of operating revenues. “These two business lines made a significant contribution to growth, with revenues rising by a combined 23.2 billion liras year-on-year,” the company stated.

Fixed internet revenues grew 18 percent, driven by 1.3 percent average subscriber growth and a 16.5 percent increase in ARPU. Mobile revenues rose 14 percent, supported by 9.6 percent average subscriber growth and 4.2 percent ARPU growth.

Türk Telekom closed 2025 with a total subscriber base of 56.6 million, adding 392,000 net subscribers in the final quarter. Excluding the loss of 224,000 fixed voice subscribers, net quarterly additions amounted to 617,000.

Fixed broadband subscribers declined by 30,000 quarter-on-quarter to 15.4 million, as wholesale losses outweighed 7,000 net retail additions. The fiber subscriber base reached 14.3 million, with 116,000 net additions in the last quarter.

