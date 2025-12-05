Health expenditure increases 90 percent last year

ANKARA
Türkiye’s total health expenditure rose by 89.6 percent compared to the previous year and reached 2.36 trillion Turkish Liras ($56 billion).

Figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) show that government spending accounted for the bulk of this increase, rising 86.1 percent to 1.79 trillion liras, while private sector expenditure soared even faster, up 101.8 percent to 565 billion liras.

Per capita health expenditure nearly doubled, advancing from 14,582 liras in 2023 to 27,587 liras in 2024. When measured in U.S. dollars, the figure rose by 35.3 percent, reaching $840.

Household out-of-pocket payments for treatment, pharmaceuticals and related services also expanded sharply, climbing 100 percent to 442 billion liras. These direct household expenses represented 18.8 percent of total health spending.

The share of health expenditure in the country’s economy grew notably. Total health spending accounted for 5.3 percent of GDP in 2024, up from 4.6 percent in 2023.

Hospitals remained the primary destination for health spending, absorbing 54.6 percent of total expenditure.

Retail sales and other providers of medical goods followed with 19.6 percent, while ambulatory health care services accounted for 11 percent.

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
