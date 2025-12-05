Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

ANKARA
Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said on Dec. 4 that jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu will remain the main opposition party’s presidential candidate for the next elections, while he himself has no intention of running.

"Mr. Ekrem is neither Özgür Özel's nor the CHP's candidate, he is the people's candidate," Özel said in televised remarks on private broadcaster Halk TV.

His comments came as the CHP holds biweekly rallies nationwide calling for İmamoğlu’s release and for early elections, though Türkiye is not scheduled to hold a national vote until 2028.

"The chair of a party is naturally that party's candidate if requested. I said [earlier] that I would not exercise that right," Özel said.

"The aim of those who praise me or Mr. [Ankara Mayor] Mansur [Yavaş] is to start a debate within our party… That's why our candidate, our A, B and Z plan, is Ekrem İmamoğlu. They cannot prevent that," he added.

He said his main task is preparing the party for the next elections.

The CHP leader also addressed his recent remarks, interpreted as criticism of the consensus between the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the ruling bloc on the government’s latest peace initiative.

"Can I target the DEM Party's leadership? I am the one who said that opposing the opposition is a favor to the government," he said, adding that he was addressing voters without distinguishing between parties.

"I haven't backed down an inch from my open stance while they were calling the DEM Party terrorists," he stated.

Last week, he urged some political circles "not to fall in love with your executioner."

However, Özel said on private broadcaster Halk TV that opposition voters were uncomfortable with the idea that the government "can beat them up when they want, curse them when they want, but somehow include them in their equation."

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
