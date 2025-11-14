CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

NICOSIA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited Turkish Cyprus on Nov. 14, a day before the 42nd founding anniversary of the divided island's northern administration, emphasizing the need to expand its international recognition.

"The isolation and embargoes imposed on Turkish Cyprus... are not acceptable,” Özel said during a meeting with Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

He also praised Türkiye's “unwavering and strong” ties with Turkish Cyprus and reflected on past failed promises in U.N.-mediated reunification efforts.

The northern part of the divided island is recognized only by Ankara. A 2004 U.N. plan for reunification was rejected by Greek Cypriot voters, leaving the south as the sole recognized government and EU member. Negotiations collapsed in 2017 and have not resumed.

For his part, Üstel accused Greek Cyprus of attempting to “collapse the economy” of the north and criticized the EU for “attempting to undermine the education sector,” but said economic growth continues due to coordination with Türkiye and local efforts.

Özel was accompanied by deputies Namık Tan, İlhan Uzgel, Gökçe Gökçen and Necati Yağcı, former party leader Murat Karayalçın, MP Semra Dinçer, top party board member Sinem Kırçiçek and the CHP's Turkish Cyprus representative Mustafa Yürükcü.

He visited several party leaders during his trip and is scheduled to meet the country's newly elected president, Tufan Erhürman, on Nov. 15.