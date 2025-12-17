DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

ANKARA

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has said the working period of a parliamentary commission overseeing Türkiye's latest peace initiative could be extended beyond its Dec. 31 deadline.

Political parties represented on the commission are submitting written assessments, with the DEM Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) having already turned in their reports. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) are also expected to prepare their submissions this week.

The commission is then expected to draft a final report incorporating views and recommendations from the texts.

"Our expectation is that all political parties will submit their reports very quickly, as the prolongation of the reporting process also prolongs other processes," DEM Party MP Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit said on Dec. 15.

"Therefore, it would be necessary to extend the deadline... if it cannot be completed in time."

Meanwhile, a DEM Party delegation involved in contacts with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the peace bid continued its political outreach, holding talks with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu.

Lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, met last week with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli and with Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) leader Ali Babacan. The trio is scheduled to meet AKP officials on Dec. 20.

A planned meeting with CHP leader Özgür Özel was postponed following the death of the main opposition party's Şehzadeler Mayor Gülşah Durbay.

The DEM Party has maintained channels with Öcalan within the framework of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. Under the campaign, PKK announced a ceasefire and later declared its decision to dissolve.