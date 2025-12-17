DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

ANKARA
DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has said the working period of a parliamentary commission overseeing Türkiye's latest peace initiative could be extended beyond its Dec. 31 deadline.

Political parties represented on the commission are submitting written assessments, with the DEM Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) having already turned in their reports. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) are also expected to prepare their submissions this week.

The commission is then expected to draft a final report incorporating views and recommendations from the texts.

"Our expectation is that all political parties will submit their reports very quickly, as the prolongation of the reporting process also prolongs other processes," DEM Party MP Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit said on Dec. 15.

"Therefore, it would be necessary to extend the deadline... if it cannot be completed in time."

Meanwhile, a DEM Party delegation involved in contacts with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the peace bid continued its political outreach, holding talks with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu.

Lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, met last week with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli and with Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) leader Ali Babacan. The trio is scheduled to meet AKP officials on Dec. 20.

A planned meeting with CHP leader Özgür Özel was postponed following the death of the main opposition party's Şehzadeler Mayor Gülşah Durbay.

The DEM Party has maintained channels with Öcalan within the framework of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. Under the campaign, PKK announced a ceasefire and later declared its decision to dissolve.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  2. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

  3. US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

    US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

  4. Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

    Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

  5. Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

    Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Recommended
DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
Kurtulmuş meets former Kurdish MPs on peace initiative

Kurtulmuş meets former Kurdish MPs on peace initiative
Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid
Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
WORLD US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

The U.S. Congress on Dec. 17 permanently ended sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿