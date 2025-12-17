LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

ANKARA
Türkiye's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production increased by 2.89 percent to 77,061 tons in October compared to the same month in 2024, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The country's LPG imports decreased by 17 percent to 251,262 tons in October, with the majority of imports from Algeria, Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan and Croatia.

The country's LPG exports also fell by 28.3 percent year-on-year to 27,250 tons in October, while total domestic LPG sales reached 329,541 tons in October.

The EPDK data also showed that Türkiye's total oil imports increased by 13.7 percent to 4.45 million tons in October compared to the same month in 2024.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 21.8 percent in October to 2.66 million tons.

Türkiye imported the majority of its crude oil and oil product needs from Russia in October, totaling 2.72 million tons. Iraq and Saudi Arabia followed with 341,761 tons and 312,790 tons, respectively.

Total exports in the oil market increased by 17.6 percent, reaching 1.11 million tons.

Additionally, total domestic oil product sales increased by 6.3 percent year-over-year in October to 3.16 million tons.

