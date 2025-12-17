Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder

LOS ANGELES

Nick Reiner arrives at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder over the brutal slaying of his parents, the chief prosecutor of Los Angeles said Tuesday.

Nick Reiner, 32, who has a history of substance abuse stretching back to his teenage years, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted over the killings that shocked Hollywood.

In a statement, District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office said Nick Reiner had been charged with "with two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders."

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife," it added.

Reiner is expected to be arraigned as soon as he is able to appear at a Los Angeles courthouse.

His lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters he had so far not been medically cleared to appear, a process he described as "procedural."

"The bailiff has indicated that the sheriff's department will take it on a day-by-day basis, and so hopefully he'll be cleared tomorrow, and we can get him here."

Reiner was arrested on Sunday after the bodies of his 78-year-old father and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were discovered at their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Rob Reiner -- who directed huge hits including "When Harry Met Sally" and "A Few Good Men" -- and his wife were stabbed to death.

According to US media reports, Nick Reiner had argued with his parents at a glitzy Hollywood party the prior evening.

Entertainment outlet TMZ said the bodies were found on Sunday afternoon by the couple's daughter.

Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, started his showbiz career in acting.

He won fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic on groundbreaking 1970s sitcom "All in the Family," before transitioning to directing. Even while leading behind the camera, he often appeared in cameo roles in his own films.

As a director, he struck Hollywood gold.

His output included classic films like 1984's rock music mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap," fantasy gem "The Princess Bride" from 1987, and seminal coming-of-age movie "Stand By Me."

"A Few Good Men," starring Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

'Heartbroken'

Entertainers and politicians paid tribute to the beloved filmmaker following his death.

Actor-director Ben Stiller described Rob Reiner as "a kind caring person who was really really funny," and someone who "made some of the most formative movies for my generation."

Former Democratic president Barack Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, were "heartbroken."

"Beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people," Obama said on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Reiner had "made California a better place."

Donald Trump, meanwhile, unleashed an extraordinary broadside, suggesting that Reiner brought on his own murder by criticizing the US president.

Trump claimed the Reiners had died "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession," the Republican leader wrote.

The comments were blasted by two prominent right-wing Republicans, including Representative Thomas Massie, who called them "inappropriate and disrespectful."

Reiner was politically active, an outspoken supporter of progressive causes, and had warned that Trump was mounting an authoritarian takeover.