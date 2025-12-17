Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

SYDNEY
Police charged alleged Bondi killer Naveed Akram with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes on Wednesday after Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.

"Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community," New South Wales state police said.

"Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia," they said in a statement, using another name for the ISIL terror group.

