Kremlin says European participation would hinder Ukraine talks

Kremlin says European participation would hinder Ukraine talks

MOSCOW
Kremlin says European participation would hinder Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman indicated Tuesday that the Kremlin opposes European participation in talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine based on a U.S. plan.

"The participation of the Europeans, in terms of acceptability, does not bode well," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Peskov also said that the Kremlin had not yet been informed of the results of the latest talks in Berlin on Monday between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump joined the talks by video and afterwards insisted that a deal to end hostilities was closer and that Washington had offered Kyiv NATO-like security guarantees that Russia could accept.

Peskov said the Kremlin would have to find out the details of the meeting before it could take part in new talks.

Zelensky said after the talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that "progress" had been made though territory to be ceded by Ukraine remained a sticking point.

Details of the latest U.S. plan have not been released.

The Europeans, who back Ukraine, have made a parallel proposal that would involve deploying a multinational force in Ukraine, security guarantees and allowing an 800,000 strong Ukrainian army, according to a joint statement released after the Berlin talks.

Most of these elements have already been rejected by the Kremlin, however.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  2. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

  3. US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

    US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

  4. Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

    Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

  5. Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

    Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Recommended
US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions
Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Venezuela reacts defiantly to US oil blockade

Venezuela reacts defiantly to US oil blockade
Over 1,000 killed in April attack on Sudan refugee camp: UN

Over 1,000 killed in April attack on Sudan refugee camp: UN
Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown

Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown
EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda

EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda
EU expands carbon border tax to include auto parts

EU expands carbon border tax to include auto parts
WORLD US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

The U.S. Congress on Dec. 17 permanently ended sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿