Syria nabs ISIL-linked cell behind shooting attack in northwest

Syria nabs ISIL-linked cell behind shooting attack in northwest

DAMASCUS
Syria nabs ISIL-linked cell behind shooting attack in northwest

Syria's government on Dec. 16 said its forces killed the leader of a cell linked to the ISIL terrorist organization and arrested eight of its members believed to be behind a deadly attack on security personnel last week.

ISIL claimed responsibility for the Dec. 14 shooting, which authorities had said killed four Syrian security personnel on patrol on the Maaret al-Numan road in northwest Idlib province.

Security forces "arrested a terrorist cell affiliated with Daesh" [ISIL] that carried out attacks "targeting security and military patrols in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces,” an Interior Ministry statement said.

"The operation resulted in the arrest of all eight members of the cell, and the ninth member, the cell leader, was neutralized," it added.

"During the investigations, those arrested admitted their responsibility for carrying out three terrorist attacks, including targeting a road security patrol in Maaret al-Numan," it said, adding that weapons and explosive belts were among the items seized.

The attack came a day after an assault on a joint U.S.-Syrian patrol in Palmyra in central Syria killed two American soldiers and a translator.

Washington and Damascus blamed ISIL for the attack, though it has not claimed responsibility.

Syria's new authorities are trying to stabilize the country after more than 13 years of civil war.

The Idlib region was a bastion of rebel and jihadist groups including foreign fighters before Islamist-led forces overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December last year in a lightning offensive.

A U.S.-led coalition has at times carried out strikes on the Idlib region, usually saying it is targeting ISIL officials.

The new authorities have announced operations against ISIL, including one launched on Dec. 14 alongside the coalition to target "sleeper cells" in the desert following the Palmyra attack.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  2. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

  3. US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

    US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

  4. Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

    Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

  5. Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

    Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Recommended
US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions
Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Venezuela reacts defiantly to US oil blockade

Venezuela reacts defiantly to US oil blockade
Over 1,000 killed in April attack on Sudan refugee camp: UN

Over 1,000 killed in April attack on Sudan refugee camp: UN
Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown

Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown
EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda

EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda
EU expands carbon border tax to include auto parts

EU expands carbon border tax to include auto parts
WORLD US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

The U.S. Congress on Dec. 17 permanently ended sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿