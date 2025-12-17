Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 350,000

ANKARA

Türkiye had a total of 348,908 registered electric vehicles (EVs) as of the end of November, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 17, underscoring the rapidly growing interest in EVs among consumers.

The country had only 24 registered EVs in 2011, but the number surged over the following decade — reaching around 3,000 in 2020 and surpassing 80,000 in 2023. Last year, the figure climbed to approximately 184,000.

The number of hybrid vehicles on the country’s roads reached 652,752.

TÜİK reported that road motor vehicle registrations increased by 2.6 percent month-on-month in November but fell by 3.1 percent compared to the same month last year, totaling 183,172. Passenger cars made up 52.4 percent of new registrations, followed by motorcycles at 29.9 percent, small trucks at 12.8 percent and trucks at 1.6 percent.

The total number of registered road motor vehicles in Türkiye reached 33.4 million by the end of November.

Among newly registered passenger cars in November, Renault held the largest share at 12 percent.

It was followed by Volkswagen (9.3 percent), Toyota (8.6 percent), Hyundai (5.7 percent), Fiat (5.6 percent), Skoda (5.6 percent), BYD (4.9 percent), Peugeot (4.7 percent) and Türkiye’s domestic EV brand Togg (4.5 percent).

In the January-November period, the number of registered vehicles decreased by 10.1 percent compared to the same period of 2024 to 2.12 million.

Among the 973,254 newly registered passenger cars in the January-November period, the share of gasoline-fuelled cars was 46.2 percent, followed by hybrid cars with 26.9 percent, EVs with 17 percent and diesel-fuelled cars with 8.8 percent, TÜİK said.