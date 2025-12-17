Unpaid tax liabilities top 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras

Unpaid tax liabilities top 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras

ANKARA
Unpaid tax liabilities top 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras

The Revenue Administration (GİB) has announced that 56,086 taxpayers owe the state more than 5 million lira each in overdue taxes and penalties, with total unpaid liabilities reaching 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($35.3 billion).

According to the newly published list, 12,311 of these taxpayers are individuals, while 43,775 are legal entities. Only 10,926 are classified as active taxpayers, representing 19.5 percent of the total. The remaining 45,160 are recorded as inactive.

GİB reported that overdue taxes and penalties amount to a total of 1.507 trillion liras. Active taxpayers account for 263 billion liras of this sum — 17.4 percent — while inactive taxpayers are responsible for 1.245 trillion liras.

The largest single debt belongs to Avrasya Sigara ve Tütüncülük with outstanding liabilities of 7.74 billion liras. It is followed by Turktab Tütün Mamülleri with 4.02 billion liras and Naksan Plastik ve Enerji with 3.19 billion liras.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  2. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

  3. US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

    US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

  4. Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

    Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

  5. Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

    Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Recommended
ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region
Investments to accelerate renewable transformation in 2026

Investments to accelerate renewable transformation in 2026
Istanbul holds vast untapped potential in congress tourism: TÜRSAB

Istanbul holds vast untapped potential in congress tourism: TÜRSAB
$12 million in flowers exported for New Year celebrations

$12 million in flowers exported for New Year celebrations
Canada’s Air Transat launches flights to Istanbul Airport

Canada’s Air Transat launches flights to Istanbul Airport
British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO

British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO
Brazil threatens to walk if EU delays Mercosur deal

Brazil threatens to walk if EU delays Mercosur deal
WORLD US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

The U.S. Congress on Dec. 17 permanently ended sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿