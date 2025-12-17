Unpaid tax liabilities top 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras

ANKARA

The Revenue Administration (GİB) has announced that 56,086 taxpayers owe the state more than 5 million lira each in overdue taxes and penalties, with total unpaid liabilities reaching 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($35.3 billion).

According to the newly published list, 12,311 of these taxpayers are individuals, while 43,775 are legal entities. Only 10,926 are classified as active taxpayers, representing 19.5 percent of the total. The remaining 45,160 are recorded as inactive.

GİB reported that overdue taxes and penalties amount to a total of 1.507 trillion liras. Active taxpayers account for 263 billion liras of this sum — 17.4 percent — while inactive taxpayers are responsible for 1.245 trillion liras.

The largest single debt belongs to Avrasya Sigara ve Tütüncülük with outstanding liabilities of 7.74 billion liras. It is followed by Turktab Tütün Mamülleri with 4.02 billion liras and Naksan Plastik ve Enerji with 3.19 billion liras.