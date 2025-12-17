CHP's Özel to address European socialists in Brussels

CHP's Özel to address European socialists in Brussels

ANKARA
CHPs Özel to address European socialists in Brussels

Main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Özgür Özel is due in Brussels on Dec. 18 to meet with European left-wing leaders at a gathering of the Party of European Socialists (PES).

Özel is scheduled to speak at the meeting ahead of a European Council summit. The session is set to focus on issues including the war in Gaza, Ukraine, trade and a range of other issues.

At a previous PES meeting in Brussels on June 26, Özel criticized Europe for what he described as insufficient pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“It would be wrong to say that Erdoğan feels even 10 percent of the pressure he should feel from the European Union,” Özel told socialist leaders at the time.

Özel previously attended a PES congress in Amsterdam held on Oct. 16–18, after PES representatives joined the first leg of the CHP’s international rallies in Brussels on Oct. 12.

He is expected to return to Türkiye on Dec. 19 and attend a rally in the northwestern city of Edirne the following day. The event will be part of the CHP’s twice-weekly rallies demanding the release of its presidential candidate, jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been behind bars since his arrest in March.

During the rallies, the CHP has also called for early elections, though Türkiye is not due to hold national polls until 2028.

Later, Özel is expected to host a delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) involved in contacts with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of Türkiye’s latest peace initiative. That planned meeting was postponed following the death of the CHP’s Şehzadeler Mayor Gülşah Durbay.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

    Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

  2. Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday

    Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday

  3. Erdoğan vows unwavering stand for Gaza justice

    Erdoğan vows unwavering stand for Gaza justice

  4. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  5. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters
Recommended
Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday

Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday
Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan

Maritime security in Black Sea under serious threat: Erdoğan
Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit

Turkish FM meets US envoy after Israel visit
Regional conflicts trample UN human rights declaration: Erdoğan

Regional conflicts trample UN human rights declaration: Erdoğan
Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan

Stable Syria an asset for the region: Fidan
Türkiye condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan

Türkiye condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan
WORLD Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Zelensky presses EU to tap Russian assets at crunch summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders Thursday they had the "moral" and legal right to use frozen Russian assets to fund Kiev — as pressure grew on key player Belgium to drop its opposition at a summit showdown.
ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿